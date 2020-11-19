Amelia Hamlin Opens Up About Getting Breast Reduction Surgery At 16 Over Infected Nipple Piercing!

Amelia Gray Hamlin has revealed a scary story from her recent past!

Back in August, Amelia went on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast to discuss a breast reduction surgery she’d had at just 16 years old. Now, fans are reconnecting with that three-month old interview as they search for more info as reality TV star Scott Disick‘s new girlfriend.

In the chat, the now-19-year-old model opened up about a scary incident that started at Coachella, of all places, and ended up on the operating table just “twelve hours from sepsis.” Whoa!!!

Hamlin recalled how she’d been at the music festival when her nipple piercing in her left breast got caught on something, at the time causing a small wound. But being out in the desert, the wound quickly became more susceptible to infection, and a very specific diet at Coachella further made it worse.

Amelia explained (below):

“When I eat eggs [which I had been doing at Coachella], I either get strep throat, or I get strep in parts of my body. The nipple piercing being pulled caused a small abrasion in my body. I already had the strep living in my system, and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. Eventually, I had a 104 degree fever. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is.”

Mastitis, according to the Mayo Clinic, is the inflammation of breast tissue that “sometimes involves an infection.” It’s most typically seen in women who are breastfeeding, but as in Amelia’s case, any open wound and infection can cause the scenario for mastitis to thrive.

The model explained how she ended up having to go to the ER, and was quickly rushed off to a disease specialist who gave her some grim news:

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through. [The specialist[ told me I was 12 hours away from going [into] sepsis.”

Thankfully, things worked out, because quick-thinking doctors performed a breast reduction surgery on the teenager to remove the scarred and inflamed tissue. At the time of the podcast interview, though, Amelia had never before revealed that, and was worried mom Lisa Rinna might be upset at her telling the world:

“When I tell you like my boobs were this big, I didn’t just get those down, like, naturally. [It made] my boob so uneven. I’m not going to lie, I’ve never talked about this, but I had to fully get surgery. I had to get a breast reduction. I think my mom’s gonna kill me, but I’ve never told that [to anyone].”

Girl, ain’t no shame in the health care game! You did what you had to do to be healthy — infection and sepsis are serious! Besides, her mom might be more upset about something else…

Seriously, we’re just glad everything worked out in the end and Amelia is completely healthy again.

