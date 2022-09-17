Tyler Stanaland Gets Cozy With Selling The OC Co-Star Alex Hall Amid Brittany Snow Divorce!

Are there more “noseys” in Selling The OC co-stars Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall’s future?!

Just HOURS after he and Brittany Snow announced their breakup on social media, the 33-year-old reality star was seen enjoying a sushi dinner together at SOTA in Corona Del Mar, California, on Wednesday, with Alex and fellow realtor Polly Brindle. But according to TMZ on Saturday, Tyler was seen being super flirty and cozying up to his castmate at one point during the evening.

A source spilled to the outlet that while there was no major PDA between Tyler and Alex, the pair were definitely giving off vibes that they were more than just platonic – even touching each other as they walked out of the establishment. A witness claimed they also ended up taking an evening stroll, walking side-by-side down the street together. You can ch-ch-check out the photos obtained by TMZ HERE.

This news comes at an inneresting time as earlier on Wednesday, Brittany and Tyler their split after two years of marriage. The Pitch Perfect star captioned a black-and-white pic of the former couple on a subway together:

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

What led to them getting a divorce? Sources spilled to People that the Netflix series “broke them” – especially since “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show” in the first place. One insider even explained:

“They’re fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He’s been trying to be really respectful but it’s taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

We cannot say we’re surprised…

As viewers know, Tyler had been very flirtatious with his co-stars, including Alex, during season one of Selling The OC. He even was involved in a scandal with Kayla Cardona, in which she attempted to kiss him a couple of times. While Tyler repeatedly stated his innocence in the situation, Kayla insisted she would have never made a move if there weren’t feelings reciprocated. She told Us Weekly:

“I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason. I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.”

She then claimed it was “clear” who Brittany “should be worried about” — clearly referencing Alex, who has been seen sitting on Tyler’s lap and even giving him a “nosey,” basically making out with his nose, on the show. Hmm. Perhaps, there was something brewing romantically between them while on the show…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Tyler moving on from Brittany already with Alex, or do you believe they are just really close friends? Let us know in the comments (below)!

