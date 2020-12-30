Tyrese Splits With Wife Samantha After 4 Years -- And Blames It On 'Black Families' & 'Broken Homes'?!

Yet another 2020 split?? We guess it really won’t end until midnight tomorrow…

Anyway, the latest sad news out of splitsville is that Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Lee Gibson are getting a divorce after nearly four years of marriage.

The exes had met back in 2015 and later got hitched on Valentine’s Day in 2017. They also had a daughter named Soraya in 2018, a younger sister for the Fast & Furious star’s 13-year-old daughter Shayla Somer Gibson, who he shares with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

On Tuesday, however, the couple took to Instagram to jointly announce what sounds like an amicable split, writing:

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.”

The pair went on to share that they still have “so much love & respect” for one another:

“We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually. As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

Such a mature way of dealing with this news…

The now former couple has remained quiet on the official reason for why the marriage fell apart, but Tyrese later hinted in a lengthy Instagram post that he believed his divorce is an example of how Black families and marriages are “under attack.” Um… what??

“Black families and marriages are under attack…Pain got me back in the holy grail… [ the studio ] No there’s no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha…. Thank you for the years. I hope you know that I did the very best I could… I truly did… #BetterDays”

The 42-year-old musician went on to explain why he thinks the breakup happened, blaming it all on children seeing and ultimately copying their parents’ actions:

“I’ve wrestled with this question… How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is….I repeat…. How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?”

OK, hold the freakin’ phone.

Correct us if we’re wrong but… It seems like he’s propagating the stereotype of Black families being somehow less able to stay together — which is a completely gross generalization — just to excuse himself?

We mean, he’s certainly not showing any accountability for whatever he did wrong in the relationship, just passing the blame up the family tree. So much for being mature!

Considering how many people in this generation of ALL ethnic backgrounds came from households with single parents, with divorce, etc, this is a TERRIBLE excuse. We mean, implying no one is able to escape that pattern is nonsense, obviously a great many still manage to make their marriages and families work.

And excusing all his bad behavior as being somehow tied to his race? How offensive! He’s essentially spreading racist propaganda just so he doesn’t have to be held responsible. Outrageous.

Despite not owning up to what actions could have possibly led to the marriage’s end, the six-time Grammy-nominated artist finished the controversial post by saying he still has hope the couple could reconcile:

“My heart is so full because you’ve blessed me with 5 years of magic…. Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything. I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you… I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountain mover and can make a way out of no way…..My boobie bubby…Your forever husband, King Gibson”

We’re not sure we would recommend that, if we’re being honest. He doesn’t sound like he’s ready to take on the responsibility himself — without a scapegoat handy.

Are U upset that this couple is divorcing? What do U think about Tyrese’s icky post? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Samantha Lee Gibson/Instagram & Tyrese Gibson/Instagram]