Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Reportedly Killed At 33 In Russian Shelling Attack

Ukrainian film star Pasha Lee has reportedly died while defending his country against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Pasha (also referred to as Pavlo Li and Pasha Li) was sadly just 33 years old. According to the Odesa International Film Festival, Pasha was apparently killed by Russian occupiers who were bombarding the city of Irpin with mortar shells this weekend.

The Odesa International Film Festival mourned his tragic loss, writing in a statement:

“We call on the world community to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia and stop the war. We urge you to close the sky over Ukraine immediately and continue to boycott Russian cinema.”

While it remains unclear just when Lee joined the army, he reportedly served in the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They saw lots of action this weekend in Irpin, an area located west of Kyiv that was under siege. The Associated Press reported that the city has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for the last three days. At least four civilians were killed in Sunday shellings by Russia, via the New York Times. So, so sad.

Lee’s co-star and friend Anastasiya Kasilova took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen soldier, sharing:

“Pasha Li killed during the shelling in Irpen, defending Ukraine. He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance… Not so long ago we shot together in a teaser for a children’s film…Never forgive!”

Pasha’s last Instagram post came late last week. He shared a photo in camouflage alongside another fighter, musing (translated below):

“We smile because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE. WE ARE WORKING!!”

Wow.

The film star quit acting at the onset of this crisis to join the fight to protect his country from the attacks. He is remembered for his work in Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors, Zvychayna Sprava, The Fight Rules, Meeting of Classmates, and many more movies.

Lee was also a voice actor and TV presenter on the local channel DOM. According to a Facebook post by Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists, he also completed dubbing work in The Lion King and The Hobbit. Lee was also an accomplished composer and theater actor.

We’re sending so much love to Lee’s family and friends and all the brave Ukrainians fighting to protect their homeland during this devastating war. We can’t even imagine this new awful reality for that beautiful country and its people.

R.I.P.

