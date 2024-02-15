Usher Confirms Vegas Wedding To Jennifer Goicoechea With Amazing Photos -- LOOK!

It really happened!!

Usher confirmed his marriage to Jennifer Goicoechea by posting a series of STUNNING pics from the ceremony!

As we reported, the musician tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. It was a real family affair, per TMZ, which obtained court docs that showed the singer’s momma Jonnetta Patton served as his witness for the ceremony. Very sweet!

In the new pics posted on Wednesday, the newlyweds kissed as they posed in their wedding ‘fits. The music exec wore a gorgeous white dress while her hubby rocked a unique white shirt and black blazer look. They were joined by their children, Sovereign and Sire, plus the OMG crooner’s kids, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, from a previous relationship. While sharing the snapshots, the Grammy winner captioned the post:

“One of them Ones 2.11.24”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Such cool vibes! Looks like a wonderful wedding! Many congrats!!

[Image via Jennifer Goicoechea/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]