Do NOT Ask KStew About R-Patz Anymore! 

Kristen Stewart is SO OVER all the questions about her ex!

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday morning, the Love Lies Bleeding star made it VERY clear to the reporter — enough with all the comments about Robert Pattinson!

Of course, back in 2009-2013, the Twilight co-stars had a tumultuous on-again, off-again romance while shooting the film saga. It was a HUGE Hollywood relationship at the time… but the past is in the past for KStew. She told the outlet when asked about her ex:

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s**t because it’s f**king weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F**king A, man! I don’t know!'”

Despite working together on the iconic film series, they were only in their late teens-early twenties during that relationship! Back in 2009 when they first started dating, KStew was only 19, while R-Patz was just 23 — it makes sense that she’d want to leave that relationship in the rear view. Especially since they’ve both got happy relationships of their own!

Kristen is currently engaged to her sweetheart Dylan Meyer, while Rob is expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. No hard feelings between these two, but there comes a time when they just need to move on.

[Image via Variety/YouTube/WENN]