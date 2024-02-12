Usher MARRIED Longtime Girlfriend While In Vegas For Super Bowl: REPORT

Surprise! Usher is MARRIED!

Sunday proved to be a huge day for the singer — and not just ’cause he was headlining the Super Bowl halftime show! According to People on Monday, the 45-year-old crooner finally tied the knot to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea while in Sin City. OMG!

Per the outlet, three days before taking the stage, the musician and music executive obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. After the big game was over, they were both reportedly seen wearing white — with the Grammy winner in a big fur coat over a black tuxedo and his significant other looking stunning in an off-the-shoulder white pantsuit. The Confessions singer was also rocking a gold ring on that finger! Ahh!

So exciting for them! There are no further wedding details publicly available at this time, and neither of them has commented on the nuptials yet. The couple, who were friendly for years, have been romantically linked since 2019. They welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo in 2020 and a son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher is also dad to Usher V and Naviyd Ely with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Congrats to the family, it would seem! Truly a HUGE weekend for them!!

