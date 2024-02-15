Kylie Kelce Mocks Husband Jason's Drunken Dancing After Super Bowl!

Kylie Kelce is pretty much used to her hubby’s antics by now!

Over the weekend, it’s clear Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were the stars of the Super Bowl celebrations after the Kansas City Chiefs big win — they reportedly stayed out until 5 a.m. And in a hilariously ill-advised move, Tay brought her parents along… But someone else who attracted a big spotlight thanks to alcohol-fueled antics and a WILD post-game ‘fit? Jason Kelce! Trav’s big bro had the time of his life alongside The Chainsmokers at The Wynn in Vegas while celebrating his brother’s victory.

The raucous time was captured for posterity by many a camera phone so even if Jason forgets, the internet never will!

oh to be in a vegas night club with jason kelce pic.twitter.com/MMynBpAVWD — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) February 12, 2024

JASON KELCE SIR YOU ARE THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING pic.twitter.com/KCGGfLGDMf — ✨holly⸆⸉ ???? (@hollyhollssss) February 13, 2024

Travis Kelce giving Taylor Swift his jacket as an absolutely OBLITERATED Jason Kelce nearly face plants into a tree has me rolling pic.twitter.com/WTHAHYWV1t — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2024

Of course, in the past, Kylie has reacted to her man’s tendency to be the life of the party with blasé bemusement… and this time was no different. On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, she told her brother-in-law she was “not surprised” Jason got so wild that night:

“I was not surprised — not even a little bit … At first was I surprised that you were wearing that mask? Yes. But am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a frickin’ Nacho Libre … style mask for the entire afterparty? No.”

LOLz!!

The 36-year-old quickly tried to defend himself to his wife by claiming he took the mask “on and off”, but she wasn’t having it:

“Jason! We all saw you at the DJ booth! You displayed your, what? Three dance moves?”

Jason once again said she had never seen his dance moves before because his “belly” took over his hip thrusting, causing Travis to laugh at his brother and sister-in-law’s banter. Kylie was quick to correct her husband again:

“Jason, the only reason it looked like your belly took over — you were really hip thrusting. It looked like your belly took over because you were wearing overalls. I’ve seen you hip thrust, okay?”

To which the Philadelphia Eagles star quipped:

“Obviously. We got three kids.”

Ha!!

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious clip starting around the 1:35:00 mark (below):

Kylie knows her hubby like the back of her hand, it would seem! Man, we are loving these two so much! They really call each other on all the BS, and it’s adorable to see! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/Tony Tran/Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/WENN]