Uvalde Gunman’s Cousin Reveals He Asked For Information About The School A Week Before Massacre

Shocking new details have been revealed about some major red flags about the Texas gunman Salvador Ramos…

A family member of the teen revealed that the teen had asked her young child for information about the school he attacked just one week before the massacre. Speaking with Dailymail.com, Shelby Celeste Salazar said her son was a student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where her 18-year-old cousin shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. And just days before the horrific mass shooting, she claimed Salvador had pressed the kid for details about his school, specifically asking about where he attended, when students typically went for lunch, as well as his grade. The mom of four stated:

“At the time I didn’t think anything of it, they had a good relationship. They are second cousins.”

But a week after his conversation with Salazar’s son, Salvador shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at their home before driving to the little guy’s school with an AR-15 assault rifle and killing 21 people. Her son was in class but was not harmed during the teen’s attack. Salazar told the outlet that she had no clue whether the shooter targeted her son or deliberately avoided going into his classroom, saying:

“No one knows why he did what he did. That’s the truth. No one can say they knew what he was thinking or how he felt, or even why he felt he need to shoot our grandmother and all those innocent babies.”

But according to Salazar, Salvador had changed in recent months after his mom Adriana Reyes kicked him out of the house. She explained:

“Before he would joke and laugh, and then he was quiet. He didn’t speak much, no more smiles, just silence. He became less and less of any communication with us.”

Ultimately, she expressed that she “can’t grasp” why her cousin would attack a school and even their own grandmother:

“I don’t know why he would have targeted an elementary school. I mean, he didn’t know how to drive, so I really do not know. I’m at a total loss for words. He knew my baby went to school there. I can’t grasp this. That’s why I’m at a loss for words. I just saw the news with text messages and started freaking out. If he could do that to my grandma I don’t know how to feel about the school thing, knowing my baby went to school there. My son and him were so close this is why I’m shocked. I thought nothing of it when they were talking about school and his grade and lunch. I mean you don’t just assume someone will do something like this, you know?”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Our hearts continue to go out the victims of this tragedy and their families.

