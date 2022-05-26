American Pie Singer Don McLean DROPS OUT Of NRA Convention Following Texas School Shooting

Finally! Someone with a backbone to stand up to their own team when enough is enough!

Don McLean isn’t going to support gun culture after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The legendary singer, who was the voice behind the 1971 hit American Pie and plenty of other memorable tracks throughout his decades-long career, had been scheduled to performing this coming weekend at the National Rifle Association‘s convention in Houston, Texas.

However, on Wednesday, the 76-year-old star announced that he was pulling out of the convention, and pulling the plug on his performance.

Referencing the tragedy in Uvalde, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed after an 18-year-old man opened fired inside a classroom, McLean released a powerful statement about his decision to back away from the NRA:

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week. I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

With McLean out, other performers still scheduled to take the stage in Houston this weekend at the NRA conference include Lee Greenwood, Danielle Peck, and Larry Gatlin.

There has been considerable social media pressure on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to nix the NRA event, but so far, he has not done so.

Uvalde, where Tuesday’s awful school shooting took place, is about 250 miles west of Houston.

[Image via KHOU 11 News/YouTube/WENN]