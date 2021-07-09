Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Breakdown After Trolls Criticize Her Weight: 'Aren’t We Tired Of Body Shaming Women Yet?!'

Valerie Bertinelli has had enough with hateful messages about her weight.

On Thursday night, the Food Network star took to social media to share how she had been searching for some recipes online when she made the “mistake” of reading the comments under them. Sadly, she came across a bunch of people criticizing her physical appearance, leaving her shaken and hurt. Recording her emotional breakdown and vulnerable response, Valerie told Instagram followers:

“See, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day and I don’t have mirrors, so I don’t see what’s become of me. So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight. You’re not being helpful, because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is that person is obviously going through some things.”

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears Asks Fans To ‘Stop With The Death Threats’ After Britney’s Testimony

The television chef went on to note her lifelong, complicated relationship with food and self-image, noting if she could “lose the weight and keep it off” she would:

“But since I haven’t been successful with that my whole life, at 61 I’m still dealing with it…you think I’m not tired of it, lady?”

Alongside the video, she also asked:

“Aren’t we tired of body-shaming women yet?!”

Valerie confessed she almost deleted the tearful clips, which first appeared on Instagram Stories, but kept them up after social media users came forward with their own painful experiences. She wrote:

“But then I realized it was hitting it [sic] a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it.”

Good for her! Nothing wrong with calling out the haters for their disgusting comments, especially when it’s a reminder you never truly know what someone is going through. Ch-ch-check out the powerful message (below):

The actress received a ton of love in her comments section in response to her authenticity. Demi Lovato, who has spoken out about her own eating disorder struggles, shared:

“I love you. You said it yourself, you’re already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their lives.. I’m sorry you had to deal w this. Here for you always.”

Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond added:

“This video is everything. Beautiful Valerie, you inspire, you encourage, and you make people feel like everything is good and right. You have done this your whole life. You win.”

Her son Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she shared with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, came to his momma’s defense:

“You’re perfect the way you are, Ma. I love you (also for no particular reason, what was that f**ker’s @ so I can harass them with memes?)”

Yes! We love to see the support! On Friday morning, Valerie hopped back on the ‘gram again to thank everyone who had checked up on her, expressing:

“There’s so much kindness out there. I certainly do not feel so alone anymore. It’s the shame part that’s really hard to get rid of, that stupid emotion that is absolutely useless. But I just wanted to say thank you.”

She then concluded the post with this kick-ass statement:

“Let’s have a really f**king great day, you guys.”

Cheers to that, Valerie! Here is to not letting the haters ruin your summer Friday!

[Image via Apega/WENN, Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram]