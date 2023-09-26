Natalia Bryant Makes Her Catwalk Modeling Debut! Look!

Kobe Bryant‘s daughter is rocking the runway!

On Friday, Natalia Bryant made her debut on the catwalk as a model for Versace‘s spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. On Instagram, she wrote:

“VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!! Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful.”

During her first ever runway show, the 20-year-old wore a black v-neck dress with some silver peeptoe flats, accessorizing the look with some hair clips and a small black handbag. Ch-ch-check out the look AND swipe for a video of her first ever walk (below):

AH-Mazing!! She looks stunning!

Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, also shared a photo to her own grid, sharing her pride for her baby girl:

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! Versace! “

After the show, the late NBA star’s daughter told Vogue that she was invited by Donatella Versace herself:

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway. Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.”

She added that she took inspiration from Naomi Campbell, as well as other supermodels, when perfecting her walk:

“I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to. My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.'”

Aww!

She did such an incredible job! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

