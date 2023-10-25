Vanessa Hudgens Is Annoyed People Think She's Pregnant!

Vanessa Hudgens would like everyone to please RSVP to the shutting-the-hell-up party now.

The High School Musical alum posted a Reel to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off her bachelorette party highlights. It seems she and her bridesmaids went away to Aspen over the weekend to celebrate her upcoming nuptials to baseball star Cole Tucker.

Unfortunately the love and friendship were not the main takeaways for a lot of viewers — who couldn’t stop looking at her waist!

They noticed she was photographed in front of a lodge called The Mother Lode — and put that fact together with all the baggy clothing. And, you guessed it — they added two and two together and got PREGNANT.

The myriad momma-to-be comments forced Vanessa’s hand. She entered the chat, telling commenters — with what came across to us as a deep sense of annoyance:

“Not pregnant so y’all can stop”

LOLz! Are we reading into it? Because we would find the supposition annoying? What do YOU think??

Clearly though, the message is a simple one. She and Cole aren’t having a shotgun wedding, she was just in chill clothes with her gals. Sheesh!

