Vanessa Morgan Is Officially A Mommy!

Vanessa Morgan welcomed her firstborn son on Saturday, January 30, according to multiple media reports! Yay!

We don’t know a ton about the specifics of the birth, but E! News is reporting that the baby did join us here in the world at some point on Saturday. And yes, the child’s father and Vanessa’s estranged husband Michael Kopech was reportedly on hand for the birth, as well.

The father, Chicago White Sox baseball player Michael Kopech, has been absent from the picture since filing for divorce a few days after the actresses’ pregnancy announcement in July. The couple had only been married for 5 months.

Though never acknowledging the divorce publicly, the Riverdale icon did share the gender reveal on Instagram shortly after, gushing:

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be. ‘I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be’- if you know you know #preggers #quarantine”

Note there’s no mention of her hubby at all in the post! Sadly, the comments section was later flooded with negativity about the soon-to-be mom’s love troubles leading her co-star Madelaine Petsch, who plays romantic interest Cheryl Blossom in the Archie comic remake, to set fans straight, responding:

“honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it. Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Disappearing from social media for a little bit following the announcement, the 28-year-old returned with an ultrasound pic of her baby boy in August, writing:

The CW star spent most of her pregnancy in Canada while filming the hit teen drama, and the producers even wrote her pregnancy into the show to allow for her maternity leave. So cool!

There’s absolutely no doubt in our minds that this baby is going to be SO loved by Vanessa! Congratulations to the first time mom!!

