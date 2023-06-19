Model Veronika Rajek Reveals Painful Face Injuries After Scooter Crash!

Oh no!

Veronika Rajek damaged her moneymaker over the weekend! The Instagram model, who gained a lot of fame for her unabashed thirst for Tom Brady, suffered some painful-looking injuries to her face and arms in an e-scooter accident in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.

The crash left her concussed and hospitalized. The 27-year-old told her five million IG followers it was “not a best day of my life.” From her Milan hospital bed she shared some pretty gnarly glimpses on her Stories at what the impact did to her hands and forearms — presumably she caught herself, just not in time. Because her face had some pretty nasty bumps, too, right around her lips! Not good for a model! Get a glimpse (below)!

Ouch! She looks like she lost a fight with the pavement alright! Poor thing!

Wishing her a speedy recovery — and maybe some flowers from Tom Brady would help, too! Hint, hint, Tom!

[Image via Veronika Rajek/Instagram.]