Oh No! Victoria Beckham Broke Her Foot In A Nasty Fall While Working Out!

Let’s hope that Victoria Beckham is a quick healer — and that her hubby David Beckham has the magic touch!

On Thursday, the former soccer superstar took to his Instagram Stories to reveal some not-so-good news: his wife broke her foot! According to David, the incident occurred after Victoria suffered an injury a week before in a gym accident. Oh no!!

So, first, a little backstory. Back on Valentine’s Day early last week, the Spice Up Your Life singer took to her own IG Stories to reveal this unexpected photo of a foot injury she sustained while working out:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me… Fell over in the gym!!!!”

Not ideal! But as far as we knew at that point last week, it was only a bump and a bruise. A little swelling, a little ice, a little elevation, a little rest, and she’ll get back to her normal self before too long. Right? Wrong!

David revealed the unexpected broken bone news on Thursday by following up after his wife’s nine-day-old revelation with this shocking update about the “clean break” she suffered while working out:

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break…”

Not the boot! Oh noooo!

Sending all the love in the world to the Spice Girls superstar through this ordeal. We know she’s in good hands with her loving spouse there to treat her. But a broken bone is no joke! Ugh! Get well soon, VB!!

