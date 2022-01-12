OMG This Note David Beckham Left For Victoria After A Fight -- Relationship Goals??

That’s marriage for ya!

Victoria Beckham just shared a hilarious inside look at her love life and it just proves she and her husband David Beckham are perfect together! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Spice Girls alum snapped a photo of her lunch, seemingly made and packed by the soccer player. On the top of the lid was a handwritten note that read:

“Enjoy lunch ****hole. Come home happier Lots of love. you know who..”

LOLz!!

The note seemed to lift Victoria’s spirits since she captioned the photo:

“Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch David Beckham.”

Take a look!

That’s one adorable way to make up after an apparent fight! Apparently he thought she was just a bit hangry! LOLz!

So, what do you say, Perezcious readers, is this relationship goals or what?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]