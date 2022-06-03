Vivica A. Fox Slams Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Self-Righteous' Oscars Slap Comments!

Jada Pinkett Smith finally addressed her husband Will Smith’s controversial Oscars slap on Wednesday, but Vivica A. Fox has a MAJOR problem with her comments!

On Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the actress got candid about how upset she was to hear that Jada took “no accountability” for her role in the assault against Chris Rock during the award ceremony. ICYMI, Jada addressed the controversy in a clip on Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, mainly just wishing that the men involved would one day be able to “heal” and “reconcile.” Getting visibly emotional when the topic was brought up, Viv explained her distaste for the comments, saying:

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys.”

Wow!

Related: Reason For The Slap?! Will Smith Talks ‘Pain’ From Childhood

The 57-year-old went on to reflect on the lavish evening, recalling how excited everyone was to see Will be honored for his role in King Richard. In her opinion, it was going to be a crowning moment of his career, she said:

“I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith who’s career basically took a crumble that night. We were all rooting for Will Smith that night — Oscar night — we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor.”

And while he did take home the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy, his achievement was certainly clouded by the major controversy. And for good reason, he slapped the stand-up comedian on live television just moments before!

The assault, as Perezcious readers know, occurred after Chris made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, something that Vivica thinks Jada didn’t properly acknowledge in her new statement on the incident. The Two Can Play That Game alum continued:

“Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner. Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

It’s an interesting point, especially since it wasn’t The Prince of Bel-Air star’s first reaction to get physical. As we all saw in footage, he actually laughed at the joke before looking at his wife and realizing she was mad AF! Then he sauntered on stage and made a scene of it, all while Jada seemingly laughed along. So, we understand why Viv thinks Jada owes an apology of her own — but, still, Jada was the butt of the joke. A joke that was about an autoimmune condition she’s openly struggled with. We’re not really sure she should be made to apologize for that.

Related: Pete Davidson Opened Up About Kanye Feud In New Stand-Up Performance!

The talk show guest host wasn’t done there. She also expressed frustration that the celebratory evening — a night honoring and created by many diverse people — became one big controversy, adding:

“Let’s not forget the show was executive produced by Will Packer, an African American man. This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and black people. That now will forever be scarred.”

The Keeping Up With the Joneses lead ended her emotional spiel by expressing her “love” for the Smith family, sharing:

“I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

Whoa. Take a listen to her full explanation (below).

What do you think of this reaction?? Do you agree that Jada and Will could be doing more to make up for the violent situation? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]