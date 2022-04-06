Chris Rock's Brother Says Slap Still 'Eats At' Him & Insists Comedian Didn't Know About Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia 

Another one of Chris Rock’s brothers is coming to his defense after he was slapped for the whole world to see!

For the past week, comedian Tony Rock has been hashing out his feelings on the attack during comedy shows, but now their younger brother Kenny Rock has his own thoughts to share!

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a new interview published on Monday, the 42-year-old actor vehemently rejected Will Smith’s apology to his brother for slapping him on live television after he made an insensitive G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

As everyone knows by now, while presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock quipped:

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright! [referring to the joke after audience sneers] That was a nice one!”

The controversial one-liner has been at the center of conversation as people try to determine whether or not Chris actually knew about Jada’s autoimmune condition before teasing her about her lack of hair. According to Kenny, the Madagascar star had absolutely no idea about the Red Table Talk host’s medical issue, he told the outlet:

“The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia. He wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know.”

Another anonymous source close to the comedian agreed, confirming that he knew nothing of Smith’s alopecia diagnosis before the attack. Exactly what another insider told TMZ shortly after the slap occurred, so, it is seeming more and more likely that that could be true.

Regardless, Kenny’s clearly still reeling from witnessing his brother’s physical assault at the shindig, he expressed:

“It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it. Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

And he’s not just blaming the King Richard lead for the ordeal — he also holds the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences accountable for the supposedly poor way they handled the incident, arguing:

“[Will] should have been escorted out of there. I hold them accountable for that. He could have went up there and did anything you wanted to my brother. It could have been much worse than what he did.”

It’s a fair point. The ease with which The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air alum was able to saunter on and off stage with no fear of punishment was concerning to witness. Not to mention when he did finally win his first Oscar for Best Actor, he made no effort to apologize to Chris for his violent behavior, something Kenny claims is a red flag.

“I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so right there that tells me that it is something else.”

Hmm…

As for Will’s belated apology that was shared on Instagram a day later, the entrepreneur insisted:

“No, I don’t accept it because I don’t think it was genuine. I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that.”

It’s not hard to imagine why he feels that way. We mean, Will spoke for an emotional six minutes while accepting his award, sharing his sorrow to the Academy, other nominees, and attendees for ruining the night — yet he very clearly avoided calling out Rock. For that, the Rock family is holding a bit of a grudge!

And it’s a BIG grudge! Kenny is so fed up with the incident that he thinks the Academy should take back Will’s Oscar and ban him from attending future ceremonies! The New York native mused:

“In my opinion, he embarrassed himself by doing that and his legacy by doing that.”

Damn! Do you think that’s an appropriate consequence for the slap? And do you believe that Chris really didn’t know about Jada’s alopecia? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

