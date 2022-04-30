Pete Davidson Opened Up About Kanye West Feud In New Stand-Up Performance!

Maybe this is what Kanye West wants to disconnect from!

Pete Davidson performed stand-up for the first time in three years on Thursday night as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival’s opening night at the Hollywood Bowl, and nothing was off the table!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Saturday Night Live star didn’t hesitate to reference his feud with Kanye West during his segment of the comedy show — instead, he spent a good amount of time commenting on some of Ye’s most outrageous actions during the height of his online tirade against Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend.

The 28-year-old opened up his set by sharing that the rapper said he had AIDS, joking he believed West because he’s a genius. This of course refers to TMZ‘s January report that the 44-year-old was going around telling people his new foe was suffering from the disease.

The Big Time Adolescence lead then got candid about how the dramatic, very viral controversy made him feel, explaining how being humiliated is weird when you can’t do anything about it. As Perezcious readers know, the Yeezy founder went after the actor in a series of social media posts and, eventually, two graphic music videos in which a version of the comedian was violently attacked and killed. Speaking off… Pete definitely saw those! Later in the show, the performer reflected on a basketball game he attended with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart in December 2021 — or what he calls the “before time,” he teased:

“Before life was over.”

So, that definitely seems like a reaction to the Eazy video! It’s also a striking reference to when Chris got slapped on stage by Will Smith at the Oscars, a shocking moment that has certainly sent Rock into a tailspin too!

Oh. That wasn’t all Pete had to say about Kanye either!

He also brought up the fact that Jack Harlow, one of his friends, is collaborating with the artist. He claimed he wasn’t bothered by that, but did add that if he ever caught his King of Staten Island co-star Bill Burr attending one of fashion designer’s Sunday Services, it’d be a whole different ball game. Hah!

Seems like he didn’t totally go for the jugular — unlike Ye’s remarks — but he definitely didn’t shy away from poking the bear! Given that this was just his first show back in so many years, who knows what he might try out next?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Pete opened up about the controversy?

