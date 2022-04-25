We Got Turned Into Holograms!!! So Cool! | Perez Hilton And Family

The folks over at Proto Hologram invited us and the kids over to check out their new technology. They do both pre-recorded and LIVE holograms! And, let us tell you, these things were insanely realistic! We got to try it out and it was such a trip! You have to check this out! Watch!

