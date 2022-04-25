Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Getting Ketamine Therapy After The Talk Racism Controversy!

Self care looks different for everyone… but Sharon Osbourne’s form of therapy sounds wild!

As you may recall, the television personality left The Talk after 11 years under controversial circumstances. The exit came after an onscreen debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan’s remarks towards Meghan Markle.

You can revisit the moment (below):

In a new interview with The Times, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife rehashed the situation, recalling her conversations with CBS:

“They said to me, ‘You are on permanent suspension. We don’t think that you’re repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back.’ And I said, ‘Well, who’s going to make that decision?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you.'”

When all was said and done, the reality star had suggested she would never do another television talk show. Yet earlier this year she partnered with Piers for his UK venture Talk TV. Apparently, though, her decision to leave US airwaves wasn’t exactly a choice:

“My phone as far as my TV career here was nonexistent, not one call. Nothing. In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead.”

She added:

“Everybody’s scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It’s no way to bloody live. I don’t want it. I don’t need it. It’s just our time to go home.”

In her own telling, that fear is a reasonable reaction, as she experienced some pretty intense death threats. She remembered:

“They were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs’ throats. … I said, ‘I ain’t going out, I ain’t doing anything.’ I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist, this is insanity.”

So how did she deal with the insanity? Through ketamine therapy! (The 69-year-old previously revealed the treatment helped her get all her emotions out in the wake of the controversy.) She explained:

“If you’re a person that stuffs things — ‘I’m fine, I’m fine’ — this drug relaxes you. You’re not out completely. You can hear, you can talk, but you’re so relaxed, and you can’t bulls**t on it. It’s a truth drug.”

Hey, if it works for Sharon, more power to her.

