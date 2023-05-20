Welcome To Plathville Star Olivia Plath Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Her 15-Year-Old Brother After His Tragic Death

Olivia Plath is honoring her brother Micah Meggs.

As we previously reported, the Welcome to Plathville star announced on Instagram less than one month ago that the 15-year-old passed away due “to an unexpected accident.” The Roanoke Times revealed that the teen died in Franklin County, Virginia after being struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle. Heartbreaking. At the time, Olivia shared with her followers that she would be taking a break from social media in order to process and grieve this sudden loss. And now, she’s returned to Instagram with an emotional tribute to Micah. Alongside several sweet family photos, the 25-year-old reality star wrote:

“I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible. You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are. I will miss your laugh so much.”

Olivia went on to explain that she “hadn’t been allowed to see” Micah for “several years” since she had “chosen a non-religious different life path” than her parents, Don and Karen Meggs. Now, the television personality said she cannot help but think about the memories they never “got to make” or how she “missed out on the last few years of his life.” So, so sad. Olivia continued:

“When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday. I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him. I’ve often felt jaded as an adult about being parentified when I was a mere child, but now I’ll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have. Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him.. Micah suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed.”

The TLC personality then asked her fans not to send flowers to her family but to instead “donate to the Brachial Plexus Foundation.” She then reminded everyone:

“Micah was only 15 and died in a tragic accident. Life isn’t promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today.”

Our hearts just break for Olivia and her family. You can read her entire tribute to Micah (below):

