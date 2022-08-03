Wendy Williams Reveals She Got MARRIED, But Her Rep Says That's 'Inaccurate' -- What's Going On?!

Turns out Wendy Williams is once again lucky in love!

The longtime TV talker and radio hosting icon is making moves behind the scenes as she reportedly plans to debut a new podcast soon. But some of these changes have nothing to do with her on-air career — and everything to do with her love life!

According to a new report in Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday, Wendy herself confessed she “recently tied the knot.” She stayed tight-lipped about the details of the ceremony, though, so we don’t know anything about when or where it took place. We don’t even know much about the TV talk legend’s new man!! All she told the outlet was that her new husband’s name is Henry, and he is an NYPD police officer. Wow!

But hold on! There’s more to this story… On Wednesday, the star’s rep, William Selby, shut down his client’s shocking admission! Speaking to Page Six, he explained what’s seemingly the truth here:

“That’s inaccurate. She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

Uhh. It’s rare that you’ll ever have a celeb’s team member completely deny their boss’ claims. What in the world is going on??

If Wendy is to be believed though, however the wedding went down, it was a small affair — or, at least one without her family involved. The outlet further reported the talk show host is “still dealing with family drama.” So much so, in fact, that she has apparently asked her team “to keep her family away from her.” There is one exception to this rule: Wendy is apparently still in close contact with her beloved 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

It was also noted the star is “still dealing with financial stress,” too. According to the report, Wendy herself confessed her American Express credit card “has stopped working.” Friends have apparently been helping her “maintain access” to at least one of her accounts, though. Sounds like she may be dealing with some similar dramas to what she went through recently with Wells Fargo reportedly freezing her cash. Let’s hope she can get it straightened out!

But that’s not all…

Newly-released video from days ago appears to show bizarre behavior form the 58-year-old New Jersey native. According to The Sun, the video was first published on Tuesday by a fan account on Instagram. In the clip, a woman who appears to be Wendy can be seen laying on a bed with her legs crossed and a nearly-full champagne glass on the floor next to her in the Louis Vuitton store in NYC. She appears to be asleep or unconscious — at the very least, she’s lying down and her eyes are closed.

The account that originally posted the video has since gone private, but The Sun captured screenshots of the clip. The news outlet also obtained a second video showing Wendy in the store. In that one, she is sitting upright on the bed, and is “in an animated conversation” with someone.

The report added “an eyewitness described [the people Wendy was talking to] as possibly store security.” The surprised onlooker also observed how the former radio shock jock reportedly had a “large glass of what appeared to be champagne” with her during the convo at the SoHo shop.

Whatever the reason for the interaction, it went down around 6:00 p.m. local time in NYC on Sunday evening. The eyewitness told The Sun of their surprise in seeing the daytime TV veteran out and about:

“It was weird to see her out. I know she hasn’t really been out publicly in a while.”

Hmmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did y’all expect Wendy to share wedding news (even if it’s supposedly not true)?! Sound OFF with your take on this situation down in the comments (below)…

