Producers Of The Wendy Williams Show REFUSED To Help With Her Addiction, Says Ex Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband is outing producers of the famous talk show for their alleged role in her addiction issues.

In an article published Thursday, Kevin Hunter revealed to Page Six that Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, would not “sign off” on getting the show’s star the help she needed. He alleged:

“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family. They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Kevin, who is currently in the middle of a wrongful termination lawsuit with the production company, believes they didn’t want to approve anything that would take her away from the show.

He revealed the entire Williams family actually attended an intervention with Debmar-Mercury where they confronted Wendy’s struggle with addiction:

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober. They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”

It sounds like Debmar just wanted a quick fix and believed threatening to take away her show would somehow drive Wendy to sobriety, but the thing about addiction is it’s in large part out of your control — that’s why it’s an addiction… However, we know now that they did decide to pull the plug on the daytime show. Let’s also note that this all went down about one month before Kevin welcomed a baby with his now wife Sharina Hudson. So, yeah, it was a pretty rough time for her.

The 50-year-old ex husband also revealed that Wendy had been working full time while living in a sober house back in 2019, and was still not 100 percent when she left. A close source noted:

“It’s safe to say that when she came out of the sober house before [she divorced Hunter] that she still wasn’t capable of making all the decisions. She wasn’t capable then, but she was hiding it.”

The New Jersey native had filed for divorce from Kevin in 2019, around the same time she relapsed from sobriety.

After her exit from the sober house, sources close to Wendy revealed that her ex may be the reason she went into it in the first place, hinting that he was overly controlling:

“No one thinks it’s the right place for Wendy. She seems so frail and vulnerable. It’s frightening just how completely under Kevin’s control Wendy is … But she won’t hear a word against him. Those close to her are terrified something awful is going to happen. She comes to the set looking terrible.”

Things continued to get worse as she sat out of her final season to get her health under control. She relocated to Miami to be near her son and began seeking treatment. A source shared:

“When she was in Florida, everybody was pitching in to keep her wellness at an all-time high, including [her ex] Kevin. She was doing well. She was showing signs of improvement.”

However since returning to New York, she has reportedly relapsed yet again. We all know Wendy’s thoughts on her replacement show, but she promises she’ll be back soon with a podcast — if she can handle it. A close source thinks otherwise as it may not be possible with everything she’s going through right now. So sad!

