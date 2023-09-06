Wendy Williams Does Not Seem OK In ‘Unusable’ Video She Made For Women’s Expo

New footage of Wendy Williams has surfaced — and she does not seem exactly her old self in it.



For those who don’t recall, the 59-year-old television personality was supposed to make an appearance at the Atlanta Women’s Expo back in May. However, she ended up pulling out at the last minute. She reportedly was “released briefly” from the hospital in New York before the event but “went right back in” to the care of doctors, forcing her to cancel the appearance.

But her publicist Shawn Zanotti later denied the claim, saying she was “not in the hospital” nor “in New York.” It was a big mystery what was going on with her back then. But now, some new details have come out about that time.

The Sun obtained a video that Wendy’s team allegedly submitted to be used as a promo for her appearance at the expo. Unfortunately it was never shared with the public back then. And it’s understandable why it never saw the light of day, now that we’ve gotten a look. In the 45-second clip, Wendy can be seen reading aloud what was written out for her in a notebook:

“Hi, it’s me, Wendy, Wendy Williams, but my real name is Wendy Hunter. I’m married, to a Hunter.”

What? She continues:

“Anyway, Wendy Williams, um, I’m going to be at the Women’s Empowerment Expo. It’s going to be Saturday, May 20. Please be there. It’s very important. I’ve got so much…”

She then seems to go off script, rambling to fans:

“They told me it would only take like, like 20 minutes, please let me tell you something, girls. It’s going to take an hour. I’ve got so much stuff to talk to you about. Okay. So I’ll see you there. Bye.”

You can see the clip HERE. As for why no one ever saw this video until now? An insider revealed to the outlet that those in charge of the expo thought it was “unusable” as she appeared “completely disoriented” throughout it — despite her team repeatedly insisting she was OK:

“Her team submitted this video to be used, and they insisted that she was fine. The Expo told them the video was unusable and pushed back on it. She seemed completely disoriented. Everyone who saw the video aside from Wendy’s team- believed she didn’t look well enough to do this kind of major speaking engagement. But her team just kept saying she was fine.”

Seems like at least the expo had concern for Wendy’s well-being, even if some in her inner circle didn’t! The source added:

“When they sent the video of her claiming to be married to a Hunter, they expected it to be used! They clearly weren’t protecting her in any way because she looked terrible. She looked completely out of it.”

Whoa. On top of her not seeming fine in the video, the Expo team also refused to share it, as they thought people would be upset over Wendy claiming to be married to her cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, since this event was about women’s empowerment. (FYI, their divorce was finalized in January 2020.)

This newly surfaced video definitely raises some more concerns about Wendy. We’re hoping she’s doing OK after this clip’s creation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via The View/YouTube]