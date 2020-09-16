WTF?! Wendy Williams Admits To Spying On Her Neighbor While He Showers!

There’s being a nosy neighbor and then there’s… this.

Wendy Williams loves to ruffle a feather, and apparently look in on her neighbors while they shower, too! During a Tuesday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the daytime TV host confirmed that she is indeed a peeping Tom, or in this case a peeping Wendy!

Seth Meyers asked the 56-year-old via video chat about a rumor he’d heard:

“Wendy, I don’t want this to come off as accusatory, but I’ve heard tell that one of the ways you pass time in your apartment is looking at people out your windows with binoculars. Is this true, Wendy?”

And The Wendy Williams Show host had no shame in admitting that this was a fact:

“There’s an apartment building across, and the man takes showers. And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch.”

Oh, and if you were wondering, the apartment window is “head to ankle,” according to Wendy.

When the NBC host noted that this behavior “is, like, borderline criminal,” she simply replied, “I peep and I tom.”

Sounds like this is the only way the 56-year-old is getting her kicks (if you can call it that) because her dating life has been relatively dull as of late. She told Seth:

“For the first two months, it was easy—you know, March and April. You know, date, have fun, do stuff, shake it and shimmy. But by April, May, June, July, August, September—five months—I’m like, ‘Uh-uh, don’t come over here.'”

We can only imagine she means because of coronavirus! Watch more from Wendy and Seth (below):

Like most other talk shows, Williams transitioned to filming from home due to the pandemic, but it wasn’t long before she took time off for health reasons. A rep for the daytime diva told People back in May:

“Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue.”

The spokesperson added:

“In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the [email protected] shows.”

Lucky for you, she’ll be back with a new season on September 21, maybe with some stories about her naked neighbor?? LOLz!

