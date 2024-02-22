Wendy Williams' Team Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With Dementia & Aphasia

Rumors about Wendy Williams‘ health and well-being have hit a fever pitch, and now the world is getting some answers — and the news is shocking.

On Thursday morning, Wendy’s team sent out a press release indicating that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia “after undergoing a battery of medical tests.” If the names of those cognitive conditions sound familiar to you, they should. Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, after battling the language-blocking disorder aphasia as well.

Aphasia is a cognitive disorder that inhibits communication in those suffering it — typically speech, and the ability to understand language. Frontotemporal dementia is a progressive condition that affects cognitive function over a period of years. As for the Wendy Williams Show alum, her team revealed the unfortunate context surrounding the 59-year-old’s health:

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

As for Wendy’s current status, the release indicated that she can still do “many things for herself,” revealing:

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

And while the release notes it was “difficult” to share this revelation openly and candidly, doing so could benefit not only Wendy, but also other people suffering from FTD and aphasia:

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances. Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

Wendy has been through so much with health battles in recent years. We are sending along all the strength as she and her team must now face this significant hurdle.

