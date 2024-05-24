Hilarious NSFW Wheel Of Fortune Guess Shocks Viewers! Watch!

A Wheel of Fortune contestant has gone viral for his dirty guess!

On Thursday’s episode of the game show, Tavaris, a contestant from Port St. Lucie, Florida, VERY enthusiastically tried to fill in the blanks to the phrase “_ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T!” But he was so, so wrong! Hah! Clicking the buzzer first as the missing letters started to fill in, he guessed:

“Right in the butt!”

LMFAO!

Related: Lady GaGa Brags About Performing FIVE Shows While COVID Positive

He seemed to stun host Pat Sajak who simply uttered a firm, “No,” while another woman screamed, “What?!” Same, girl! LOLz! Another contestant, Blake, then guessed the correct answer for $1,000, which was, “This is the best!” Tavaris congratulated her, teasing:

“Much better answer.”

He then added:

“I apologize, but I was a little excited.”

And Pat replied:

“We’ll figure out a way to handle that tastefully. I have no idea what that’ll be, but…”

But they didn’t even censor it — and now fans are calling it one of the best wrong answers in the show’s history, reacting on X (Twitter):

“Congratulations to Tavaris for being able to enthusiastically shout ‘RIGHT IN THE BUTT’ just days before Pat’s retirement. This is a wrong guess for the record books.” “Dude thought he was playing Wheel of Fortune on HBO at 2am.” “his family is never going to let him live this down.”

Ch-ch-check it out!

He was so serious about it, too! Gotta love it!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Wheel of Fortune/YouTube/Instagram]