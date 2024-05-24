Hilarious NSFW Wheel Of Fortune Guess Shocks Viewers! Watch!

A Wheel of Fortune contestant has gone viral for his dirty guess!
On Thursday’s episode of the game show, Tavaris, a contestant from Port St. Lucie, Florida, VERY enthusiastically tried to fill in the blanks to the phrase “_ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T!” But he was so, so wrong! Hah! Clicking the buzzer first as the missing letters started to fill in, he guessed:
“Right in the butt!”
LMFAO!
He seemed to stun host Pat Sajak who simply uttered a firm, “No,” while another woman screamed, “What?!” Same, girl! LOLz! Another contestant, Blake, then guessed the correct answer for $1,000, which was, “This is the best!” Tavaris congratulated her, teasing:
“Much better answer.”
He then added:
“I apologize, but I was a little excited.”
And Pat replied:
“We’ll figure out a way to handle that tastefully. I have no idea what that’ll be, but…”
But they didn’t even censor it — and now fans are calling it one of the best wrong answers in the show’s history, reacting on X (Twitter):
“Congratulations to Tavaris for being able to enthusiastically shout ‘RIGHT IN THE BUTT’ just days before Pat’s retirement. This is a wrong guess for the record books.”
“Dude thought he was playing Wheel of Fortune on HBO at 2am.”
“his family is never going to let him live this down.”
Ch-ch-check it out!
All time #WheelOfFortune moment right here pic.twitter.com/Nu5j47FcSm
— Taylor J (@TayVictoria8) May 23, 2024
He was so serious about it, too! Gotta love it!
Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!
[Image via Wheel of Fortune/YouTube/Instagram]
