When Kids Eat Too Much Sugar | Trying To Convince Grandma To Move To Las Vegas | Topgolf FUN!

Making the most of every day in Las Vegas! And working hard to show Momma Perez AND the kids that life here would be so much fun! It is super family-friendly! Today, we went to Topgolf for the first time and had a blast! The children also had way too much dessert and grandma was not pleased! Fortunately, she hit up the slots at the MGM Grand and… watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

And CLICK HERE for the low sugar deliciousness that is My True 10! Order our CBD gummies at MyTrue10.com