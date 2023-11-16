2011 Travis Kelce Tweet Going Viral -- As Taylor Swift Fans Can't Stop Comparing It To HER Writing!

A 2011 tweet of Travis Kelce‘s is going viral, y’all! Taylor Swift fans can’t stop sharing her boyfriend’s decade-plus old post this week, and it’s… adorable??

We won’t keep you in suspense. The then-future Kansas City Chiefs tight end mused:

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy”

Yes, he spelled “squirrel” and “piece” like that. It’s part of the charm of it, tbh. No edit button. Just putting out a random thought about… squirrels. Also, the fact he was feeding small woodland creatures, it’s all just so endearing!

It’s especially cute as a contrast with basically every old quote Taylor fans dug up from her last boyfriend, The 1975 singer Matty Healy.

In particular, Swifties enjoyed juxtaposing his now most-famous quote from 2011 with some of Tay’s big ones. See the HILARIOUS pairings and more responses (below)!

taylor swift in 2011: from when your brooklyn broke my skin and bones i’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight, and did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? just between us, did the love affair maim you too? travis kelce in 2011: i just gave a squirle a peice of bread pic.twitter.com/VSqRoG2TcY — veronica 19/11 (@folklorexcvi) November 15, 2023

Taylor Swift in 2011: ✍️ I can't decide if it's a choice getting swept away i hear the sound of my own voice asking you to stay and all we are is skin and bone trained to get along forever going with the flow but you're friction Travis Kelce in 2011: pic.twitter.com/SJc5TH55N7 — paris rae (@parisrae13) November 15, 2023

taylor swift in 2011:in dreams,i meet you in warm conversation, and you got your demons but darlin, they all look like me travis kelce in 2011 pic.twitter.com/ERkx1uQoAE — Bailey ⸆⸉ HEARD IVY LIVE,IMYIS WITH GRACIE&CIWYW (@TOElerateit) November 15, 2023

taylor swift in 2011: and you call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest. I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lying here travis kelce in 2011: pic.twitter.com/mtLxs2kKe5 — Ashlee Latimer is Rarely Here (@ALNL) November 15, 2023

Swifties finding old Travis Kelce tweets from 2011 just to confirm he’s the golden retriever Dug from Up obsessed with squirles pic.twitter.com/9KtTMqPnlY — T (@trinawatters) November 15, 2023

Thank goodness, right? Bad speller? Sure. Squirle feeder and nap taker? You bet!

What do YOU think about Trav’s old tweets??

