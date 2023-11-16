Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce

2011 Travis Kelce Tweet Going Viral -- As Taylor Swift Fans Can't Stop Comparing It To HER Writing!

Travis Kelce 2011 Sqirle Tweet Taylor Swift Fans

A 2011 tweet of Travis Kelce‘s is going viral, y’all! Taylor Swift fans can’t stop sharing her boyfriend’s decade-plus old post this week, and it’s… adorable??

We won’t keep you in suspense. The then-future Kansas City Chiefs tight end mused:

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy”

Yes, he spelled “squirrel” and “piece” like that. It’s part of the charm of it, tbh. No edit button. Just putting out a random thought about… squirrels. Also, the fact he was feeding small woodland creatures, it’s all just so endearing!

It’s especially cute as a contrast with basically every old quote Taylor fans dug up from her last boyfriend, The 1975 singer Matty Healy.

Related: Matty Healy ENGAGED To First Girlfriend After Taylor Swift?! Unpacking The Rumors!

In particular, Swifties enjoyed juxtaposing his now most-famous quote from 2011 with some of Tay’s big ones. See the HILARIOUS pairings and more responses (below)!

Thank goodness, right? Bad speller? Sure. Squirle feeder and nap taker? You bet!

What do YOU think about Trav’s old tweets??

[Image via Taylor Swift/Hot Ones/YouTube.]

Nov 16, 2023 06:59am PDT

