The Important Reason Matthew Perry’s LA Burial Location Is Being Kept Secret

Matthew Perry’s burial location won’t be made known to the public just yet!

Last week, the 54-year-old actor was laid to rest during a private funeral at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles attended by his family and closest friends, including Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. But his loved ones seem to want to keep the exact location of his final resting under wraps — and for a good reason.

According to TMZ, Matthew was buried within the walls of the Sanctuary of Treasured Love, which is a secluded and gated area on the grounds of the Forest Lawn cemetery. And the family went to lengths to keep the spot of his burial a secret — for now. After the funeral service, the outlet reported there was a floral arrangement left at Matthew’s gravesite. But by Tuesday, those flowers were gone. His plot remains bare at this time.

His burial spot hasn’t been marked officially, but the inscription on the gravestone will come sometime later. The decision to keep his burial site is most likely due to the number of prominent figures laid to rest there, such as Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Michael Clarke Duncan, and Ronnie James Dio. However, it also appears his loved ones understandably want some privacy during this difficult time and are not ready for a ton of people to gather at the site quite yet.

As much as Friends fans want to pay their respects to Matthew at his burial site, it is best to respect what seems to be the family’s wishes while their grieving this devastating loss. Reactions? Let us know.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN]