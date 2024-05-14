Why Zayn Malik Was Kicked Off Tinder!

Dating apps have not helped Zayn Malik in the world of romance!

While gearing up for his soon-to-be-released album Room Under The Stairs, the former One Direction vocalist sat down with NYLON and got real about his love life. After all, if he’s going to release such a heartfelt album, he’s got to be prepared to get a little candid, we suppose!

Just like the rest of us, celebs are not immune to the world of dating apps. Most of them tend to go for exclusive or celeb-only spaces like Raya, but they’ve been known to peruse Tinder, as well. And Zayn is no stranger to swiping right! In fact, he confessed in the interview that he’s actually been banned from the famed geosocial app — and not for the reasons you might think one would get banned for.

He said in the interview:

“Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?'”

Oh no! LOLz!

Sadly, it’s not uncommon for people to use others’ photos on dating apps in order to catfish, so we can’t say it’s surprising! We mean, would U believe it was really the Zayn if you matched with him based on some of his photos?? You’d think it was a catfish, right?! The 31-year-old went on to add:

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest.”

This confession also shines a new light onto that story from earlier this year where a girl claimed she had a fling with him from Tinder! So… was that crazy tale true?? Doesn’t seem like it’s completely impossible with this new info about how he gave Tinder a go… ya know?! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

