Will Smith's 'Biggest Fear' Amid Oscars Slap Fallout Revealed...

Will Smith continues to face down some of the troubling consequences of the “slap seen around the world.”

As we’ve been reporting, the 53-year-old actor shocked television viewers with his on-stage slap of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars following an ill-conceived joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Now the Independence Day alum is reacting to more of the fallout from last month’s extremely unexpected incident, and it sounds like some of the consequences will continue to be significant.

Related: Chris Rock Joked About Will Smith AGAIN In His Latest Comedy Show! Jeez!

An insider close to Smith spoke to Us Weekly about the situation right now, and revealed that the A-list movie star is very concerned about what the future may hold. Specifically, Will is allegedly unsettled by his on-screen future following his violent outburst against Rock:

“He feels terrible and is trying not to panic, but seeing his roles put on ice has been a hugely bitter pill to swallow.”

It’s true, some of his future projects have already been put on hold in the wake of the slap, and it the effects don’t seem to be slowing! Now the actor is growing increasingly concerned that this will destroy his entire career, the insider said:

“His biggest fear is that he’s in the process of being fully canceled, and there’s nothing he can really do about it except sit back, suck up his punishment like a man and try to atone however he can.”

Oof!

He does seem to be trying. The I Am Legend star officially announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last Friday, amid their ongoing investigation. Yet they’re still talking about sanctions.

And that was after his big apology in an Instagram post published the day after the infamous slap at the Academy Awards. The 7 Pounds star wrote directly to Chris:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

And Will also apologized to others around him, too:

“I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Clearly, it’s been a tough situation all around.

What do U think about Will’s alleged cancel culture fears, Perezcious readers? It certainly seems this slap is hurting his career as much as any scandal we’ve seen in recent years. Heck, this is on a Woody Allen level. Is that fair??

Share your reactions with us down in the comments (below)…

[Image via ABC/YouTube]