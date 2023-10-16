Will Smith Returns To Instagram With New Message After Jada’s Shocking Reveals About Their Marriage

Will Smith has returned to Instagram amid all of Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations about their relationship.

If you’ve been tuned into the latest happenings in the Smith family, you’ll know that Jada’s been dishing some shocking details about her 26-year-marriage to the Suicide Squad actor ahead of the release of her memoir, Worthy. Specifically, she revealed last week that the two have actually been separated for seven whole years, but just haven’t made things official with a divorce.

Related: Jada Calls Tupac Her ‘Soulmate’ Amid Will Separation Reveal

During a Saturday interview with the New York Times, Will broke his silence amid Jada’s revelations, and now, he’s returned to the ‘Gram to talk more — sort of.

On Sunday, The Pursuit of Happyness star took to the photo-sharing app to post a video of himself snoozing on a boat while at sea with the sound of multiple phone alarms going off around him. A voiceover said:

“Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere”

Looks that way!

The shot of the sleeping actor then cut to one of him sitting up, before he made his way to the main deck on the boat, showing fans his “pretty hot” view. See (below):

The actor cryptically captioned the whole thing “Notifications off :)” which we can’t help but think is his way of subtly addressing all the media attention Jada has been attracting lately. Innerestingly, though, she herself commented on the upload, simply sharing two laughing emojis. Hmmm…

We don’t blame Will for turning those “notifications off” tho!!! We just wonder where these two will go from here?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments…

[Images via Will Smith/Instagram & People/YouTube]