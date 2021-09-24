Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed As Obituary Requests Donations Be Made To Alliance For Children's Rights

Willie Garson’s cause of death has been confirmed.

As we reported, the Sex and the City star died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday at the age of 57.

Now, the star’s obituary has confirmed what we heard from reports — that the New Jersey native died of pancreatic cancer after a private battle with the illness. The tribute stated:

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children’s Rights.”

The organization, which facilitates adoptions in L.A. County, was close to Garson’s heart — in fact, it’s how he found his beloved adopted son Nathen.

R.I.P., Willie.

