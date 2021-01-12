Wilmer Valderrama Bought The Iconic That 70s Show Car!

The iconic 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser from That 70s Show officially belongs to Fez! Oops, wait, we actually meant Wilmer Valderrama.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 8, the 40-year-old actor revealed he bought the vehicle (you know the one that the characters always drove around in) after the Fox sitcom ended, in which he played the foreign exchange student Fez. In the interview, he confessed:

“It was towards the end of the show, we were in the last season of ‘70s Show and I went straight to the props department and I go, ‘Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?’ He goes, ‘What? You don’t want that thing.’ I go, ‘Yes I do. I need the Vista Cruiser.’ They said 500 bucks, so I bought the Vista Cruiser for 500 bucks from our props department.”

The NCIS star also opened up to Kelly Clarkson that he has no regrets buying the car, even if it “sits in the garage with the battery.” He said:

“Honestly, it’s the best thing I’ve ever acquired for my whole career. When I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking That ’70s Show and doing that opening sequence where we’re just driving. And honestly, it’s gonna be in my family forever. I’m gonna put it in my will to make sure that my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage, you know?”

