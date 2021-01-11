The Sex And The City Revival Is Official! Here We Go!

It’s official!

The Sex And The City revival is here! And it’s going forward — for real, for real — on HBO Max!

On Sunday afternoon, Sarah Jessica Parker made the announcement on her Instagram page. Fellow cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also announced the good news, which we seriously could not be more excited about!

Ch-ch-check out SJP’s big announcement (below):

Amazing!

This has been on the radar for a looooong time, of course, and late last year it looks like things were going to work out and they were going to be able to produce a revival at some point. But now, hey, it’s official! Here we go!

The ten-episode limited series will officially be titled And Just Like That…, with Parker, Nixon, and Davis in tow. Of course, as long suspected, Kim Cattrall will not be back to play Samantha Jones, which is a big loss for the show, but alas. Three out of four ain’t bad, ya know?!

Originally created by Darren Star and based on a notable book by Candace Bushnell, the show made household names of SJP, Nixon, Davis, and Cattrall as they starred in the amazing half-hour episodic show for six seasons and 94 episodes between 1998 and 2004. Of course, the show itself was eventually followed up two feature films in 2008 and 2010, each further advancing the story of New York City’s four most famous women. Prequels eventually launched on The CW, too, with AnnaSophia Robb playing a young Carrie Bradshaw for two seasons there.

And then there was that one huuuuuuge feud, too… yeah. So. OK.

But feud aside, the show’s got chops — and theoretically a pretty significant built-in audience that would want to tune in and see how these women are now navigating their 50s!

We only really have one question remaining: what will come of Mr. Big? You doing anything right now, Chris Noth? (Well, we already know the answer to that, actually, but hopefully he’s got a little bit of free time in his schedule nevertheless!)

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U think of this show finally getting the go-ahead to wrap some things up with their own revival? Seems like everyone else has gotten one in the last decade… why not SATC?! And what about Cattrall’s absence? Will it hurt the show, or can they tell the story without her??

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

