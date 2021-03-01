DWTS Pro Witney Carson Had COVID-19 When She Gave Birth!

This is so terrifying!

In an Instagram Story Q&A session with fans, Witney Carson revealed she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 when she welcomed son Leo in early January. The new momma shared:

“So I’ve debated sharing this or not… but yes, we did have Covid when Leo was born.”

OMG!

Not only did the 27-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro have the virus, but it turns out she and her husband Carson McAllister also gave it to the dancer’s parents.

“They weren’t out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces.”

Did it affect the delivery itself?

Since the birth of her little one, the star has been open about her difficult labor experience, sharing with Us Weekly in early February that the delivery had been super “traumatic.” She said:

“I pushed for two and a half hours. I was fully dilated, and the baby just did not want to come out. He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section, and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

Wow, we can’t even imagine how difficult the moment had to have been — especially when handling a scary delivery and having coronavirus at the same time. Luckily, it looks like Witney has recovered from the tough time and is just enjoying her life as a momma!

