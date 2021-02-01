Olympian Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19 While Pregnant

Coronavirus can affect anyone, even someone as presumably fit and healthy as a former Olympic athlete.

It’s surreal to think we’re coming up on a year of living in a pandemic in the US, but COVID-19 is still terrorizing families across the country. Today, one of those families is Shawn Johnson’s. The US Gymnastics alum, who recently announced she was pregnant with her second baby, revealed she had tested positive for the virus on her Instagram Story.

She shared over the weekend:

“Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid. Not going to lie… I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. It’s been a long two weeks of RSV with [her daughter] Drew and now this… my body is just exhausted. 1: I don’t want my family to get sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it’s a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household.”

The gold medalist continued:

“So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat, and headache. Fatigue for sure but…. That’s pregnancy haha. Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands :)”

In January, Shawn and her husband Andrew East announced they were expecting Baby #2 on Instagram with a sweet photoshoot. But, as the couple explained in a YouTube video (below), just before they were going to share the good news with their family, the football player found out he himself had tested positive for the illness.

The 29-year-old recalled that he had to take a COVID test before getting on a plane for “business travel,” but before he could leave, he went on:

“Turns out that I was positive. … We were in this time of celebration, and we wanted to tell her parents and our friends, but then I ended up having to friggin’ self isolate for 10 days.”

Shawn, who had experienced a miscarriage before, expressed her concerns about coronavirus exposure to her unborn child, but her baby daddy moved into a separate room and stayed out of the way for two weeks. It’s unclear now that the expecting mom has tested positive whether she contracted it from her husband or from a different source.

Whatever the case may be, we’re wishing Shawn a full and speedy recovery from this awful illness!

