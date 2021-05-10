Woman Arrested After Allegedly 'Trying To Run People Over' With Her Car At Ex-Boyfriend's Funeral

A Minnesota woman got in trouble with the law in North Dakota last week after an ugly incident at her ex-boyfriend’s funeral.

Blair Whitten (pictured in the mugshot above) was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment following a scary incident last Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. This all took place during a funeral service at Riverside Cemetery in the Great Plains town, where her late ex-boyfriend Colin MacDonald was being mourned by loved ones.

Whitten had been specifically told not to come to the service for her ex, who died unexpectedly in late April after complications from a surgical procedure, according to media reports.

But she appears to have been there anyways during the service last Saturday, and witnesses claim she drove a car across the cemetery and tried to run down mourners!

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, citing court documents after her arrest, the 28-year-old was behind the wheel of an SUV that was “driving over grave sites” and “trying to run people over.” The ex-boyfriend’s father told police he had confronted the woman outside the cemetery, asking her to leave because she made “negative posts” on social media about Colin’s death.

The spurned ex apparently ignored the father’s request, though, because the mourning dad told cops that when he confronted her she “accelerated towards him, forcing him to jump out of the vehicle’s path.” WTF?!

Gericka Charbonneau, MacDonald’s girlfriend at the time of his passing, spoke to local news outlet KVLY about the incident, too, and echoed the claims made by the deceased’s father:

“She knew she wasn’t welcome and what she did instead of leaving peacefully was try to run somebody over and run somebody else over, which was me! There were elderly, there were children, there were people here who weren’t even here for Colin’s funeral. They were here for their own people and they didn’t know what was going on! You can’t even grieve because you just have so much anger and you’re scared. You’re so worried about yourself and so worried about his gravesite.”

Jessica Schindeldecker, a spokesperson for the Fargo police, released a statement about the incident to local news station KVRR, telling the outlet (below):

“Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons in the cemetery.”

Eventually, Fargo police detained Whitten on the north side of the cemetery, according to local media reports. Upon being arrested, she allegedly told officers she had been approached by “people who she believed would hurt her” when she showed up to the funeral, and drove away from them while being “careful not to hit anything.”

Hmmm. Probably gonna be tough to stick with that story if “multiple complainants” saw it the other way, as the police spokesperson indicated. Just saying!

Thankfully, no one was injured. But still… so inappropriate. Not to mention SO dangerous!!!

Here’s more from KVLY, with MacDonald’s family reacting to the shocking incident:

So terrible for the family to have to deal with this while they’re mourning the death of a loved one…

Whitten ended up getting booked into Cass County Jail, where she pled not guilty at a court hearing last Monday. According to Law & Crime, she is due back in court in late July.

