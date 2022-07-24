WHAT?! Elon Musk Reportedly Had An Affair With The Wife Of Google Co-Founder & Friend Sergey Brin -- Leading To Their Divorce!

Things are getting messy in Silicon Valley!

As you may recall, the co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, filed for divorce from his (second) wife, Nicole Shanahan, after only four years of marriage. Court filings stated that the pair decided to go their separate ways for the old standby reason – “irreconcilable differences.” It was also reported that they had been separated since December 2021. Well, it turns out there actually may have been more to the story behind the breakup!

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Sergey’s longtime friend Elon Musk allegedly had a “brief affair” with his wife, which prompted the billionaire businessman to end their marriage in January. Sources familiar with the situation told the publication that the affair started in December 2021 at the Art Basel in Miami while Sergey and Nicole were separated but still living together. As for why the former couple was separated? The insiders explained that they had some difficulties in their relationship at the time, largely tied to the coronavirus pandemic and taking care of their 3-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Elon and his girlfriend Grimes were broken up – though that same month of the affair, they welcomed a second baby together who was born via surrogate. And of course, he also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain chip company Neuralink, one month before that.

Whoa…

The shocking fling did not only end the marriage between Sergey and Nicole. As The Wall Street Journal reports, it also ruined the tech titans’ longtime friendship. The pair apparently were so close that the 48-year-old gave Elon $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis. The 51-yea-old even “regularly crashed” at Sergey’s home in Silicon Valley.

But their relationship soon became strained following the alleged “liaison” in December 2021, with Sergey asking his financial advisers to sell all of his personal investments in Elon’s companies. Hit him where it hurts, huh.

After Sergey filed for divorce in January, the Tesla founder supposedly begged his former friend for forgiveness, dropping to his knees at a party earlier this year. And while the father of two acknowledged the apology, the damage was already done between them. WSJ insiders claimed that they are still not on speaking terms.

Wow! This is some Real Housewives level drama! Reactions to the scandal, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

