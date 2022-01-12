Did Drake Sneakily Respond To Rumors Of Putting Hot Sauce In A Condom To Prevent A Woman From Stealing His Sperm??

Drake is at the center of an, um, interesting discussion on social media right now about hot sauce, condoms, and unwanted pregnancies!

The Canadian superstar became the focus of the Twitter rumor mill this past weekend when fans started tweeting out completely unsubstantiated claims about his alleged tactic of supposedly putting hot sauce in condoms to keep women from stealing his sperm!

Wait, WHAT?!?!?!

This all started a few days ago when Media Take Out reported an unnamed Instagram model had shared a story about supposedly hooking up with the God’s Plan singer a few weeks prior. In her allegations, the IG influencer claimed she and Drake hooked up in his hotel room after a party, and allegedly consensually “f**ked for about 20 minutes” with him wearing a condom.

After they finished, she claimed, Drizzy took off the condom and went into the bathroom to dispose of it. When she went in the bathroom after him, she allegedly dug the condom out of the trash and untied it — supposedly to “get ahold of Drake’s sperm, possibly to impregnate herself,” as the outlet alleges.

The report further claims it was then that she supposedly went through the shock of a lifetime (below):

“She fished the condom out of the trash, untied it, and put the opening end into her vagina. Boy, was she in for a suprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava into her p***y. She screamed, and Drake ran into the bathroom. He admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm. Now the Instagram model is threatening to sue Drake.”

Ummm WOW!

Those are some truly next-level allegations!! But is any of that really true?! Sounds to us like a crazy urban legend re-mixed for the 21st century with an A-list celeb attached… Just saying! And also, if this even were true, what would she sue for?! And didn’t she notice the supposed substance in the condom must have been brown or red or something, and/or it must have smelled like hot sauce?? So many questions…

Regardless, Drake’s IG activity over the last few days after the rumors first started flying has been super sus, to say the least! A couple days ago, the Scorpion artist uploaded a pic set to his account with this caption (below):

“There’s a point in the ‘fake it til you make it’ theory where you actually gotta make it…”

Ooof!

And yesterday, he was at it again! The former Degrassi star uploaded a pair of photos of himself in an all-black ensemble with this eyebrow-raising message in the caption section:

“You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins”

Well then! That certainly sends a message! What do U make of these supposed hot sauce hookup allegations, though, Perezcious readers??

Are U buying them, or nah?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

