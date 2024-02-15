Woman Learns Husband Is Cheating -- After He Gets A Tattoo Of Co-Worker's Name!

What is it about the week of Valentine’s Day that inspires everyone to spill their most un-romantic stories?

This week on the subreddit for the Two Hot Takes podcast, an anonymous listener (that’s not her above, that’s Marisa Tomei in The King of Staten Island) shared the truly shocking tale of how she learned her husband was a dirty cheating cheater. It started with a tattoo. She began:

“A year and a half ago my husband got a tattoo. I don’t have a problem with tattoos or anything like that but had never gotten one before or talked about getting one. He said he started thinking about it because one of his sisters married a man who had several tattoos. It made him realize he wanted one.”

OK. Fair. Maybe a bit of a midlife crisis red flag, but everyone with tattoos has to get their first one at some point. Not a big deal, right? His inaugural ink? Not an anchor or a MOM heart. No, he got a flower. And not just any flower — it was a lily.

“He ended up getting a lily tattooed on the left side of his chest. I didn’t really like it but I didn’t comment because he is free to do what he wants with his body. A little over a year after he got the lily done he went back and had some ivy added around it.”

Sounds like he really cherished the tattoo, even if his wife didn’t! The twist? That came when she met his co-worker!

“I used to go to certain work events and parties with him because it was normal to go. He started telling me I couldn’t because of the pandemic which made sense a few years ago but things began opening back up and events were more normal. He finally relented and brought me to one. I met one of his colleagues. She works in the same department as him and they have the same title so they work together a lot. Her name was Lily.”

NOOOOOO! No he did not! He got a tattoo of her namesake — basically just secretly her name? OMG, we just realized it’s “on the left side of his chest” — in other words next to his heart!!!

This may be the worst cheating story we’ve ever heard of! And we’ve been covering Le Scandoval for the better part of a year! The poor unnamed wife says her husband “swore it was a coincidence” at first. Yeah, sure. When he figured out he couldn’t sell that BS, he came clean. Unfortunately the truth actually made it worse! How? Well, there was another twist…

“He eventually admitted they have been having an affair for the last two years. I was so shocked I was not even thinking about the ivy but my husband said that Lily had a baby she named Ivy and he got the tattoo a few months after the birth.”

WHAAAAAAAAT?!?

That is just next level diabolical. This man couldn’t man up even after impregnating this woman? Oh, just wait. Not only did he not come forward with his betrayal, he tried to weasel out of the consequences!

“He begged me not to get a divorce but I can’t forgive this.”

The poster explained their own daughter is nearly 18 years old, so thankfully child support and custody won’t be a problem. However, even if the “divorce should not be complicated” she’s still boggled by how this all turned out:

“Part of me is still in shock. He wants to go to counseling but I can’t. We have been married for 19 years and I let him convince me my feelings about his tattoo were wrong. I never thought I would be 43 and getting a divorce but here I am.”

Yep. Not only did he cheat on her for two years, he gaslit her when she got suspicious! Unforgivable if you ask us.

