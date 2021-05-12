Never Been 'Liked' -- Florida Woman Posed As High School Student To Promote Her Instagram Page!

We’ve all seen those movies where an adult cop or reporter goes undercover posing as a high school student, right? Well, this is kind of like that — except this grown woman didn’t pretend to be a teenager to solve a crime or break a story: gurl did it for the ‘Gram!

According to Florida police, Audrey Nicole Francisquini (pictured above) was arrested on burglary and other charges after sneaking into American Senior High School in Hialeah, Florida to try to promote her Instagram page.

An arrest report states that the 28-year-old woman walked through the school’s front entrance Monday morning and was able to blend in with students by wearing a backpack, carrying a skateboard, and dressing like them. Once she was roaming the halls, though, Francisquini didn’t exactly keep a low profile. She prevented several students from entering the classroom and gave them printed pamphlets with her IG name on it, asking them to follow her!

While promoting her page, Francisquini was also reportedly using her phone to record herself venturing through the halls. Eventually, security guards found the adult woman wandering the halls and confronted her; she told them she was looking for the registration office, per the report.

Except, she didn’t go to the registration office. Ever determined to promote her page, the woman reportedly kept walking through the hallways and stopping students — until she was stopped by security a second time. Per reports, once the teen imposter noticed a number of school officials were beginning to surround her, she sped towards an exit door and out onto the faculty parking lot. When security guards told her to stop, Francisquini allegedly refused and fled the school property.

Poetically, police were able to use her Instagram account to find the woman, and they ultimately arrested her at her home in North Miami Beach. The wannabe influencer was booked into Miami-Dade jail, where she was charged on three counts: one for burglary of an occupied dwelling with a bond of $15,000 (it’s unclear what, if anything, she allegedly stole), one for trespassing an educational institution/interference with a bond of $500, and one for resisting an officer without violence to his person with a bond of $1,000.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson said the situation would be investigated, noting in a statement:

“A thorough review of this matter is underway. As always, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees.”

It’s unclear how many followers Francisquini gained from this stunt, but we think it’s safe to say she won’t be posting for a bit.

[Image via Miami-Dade Police Dept.]