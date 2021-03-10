Woman Goes Viral After Discovering She Got WORMS From Eating Pre-Made Salads!!

In case you needed something else to worry about… you can now apparently get parasitic worms from prepackaged salad!

At least that’s what one woman claimed in a now-viral series of TikToks, telling her followers she believes she contracted ascaris worms from some prepackaged greens. TikTok user @jquelly, a woman from Montana named Jacqui, explained in the clip:

“I have struggled with eating disorders my entire life and I was going through a phase where I only ate salads. My job required me to bring a lunch every day so I would bring one of these prepackaged salads.”

After a few weeks, Jacqui started feeling “really sick.” She would take naps every day, feel constantly exhausted, and had a perpetual stomach ache. Eventually, she made a revolting discovery when she went to the bathroom during her son’s basketball practice.

At this point in the video, the mom warned squeamish viewers to look away before showing a photo of what should have been her stool. She said:

“No poop. Only worms.”

OMG… *dry heaves*

In a followup video, Jacqui explained her insurance wouldn’t even cover the antibiotics she needed to get rid of the worms, which cost $3,000 for just three pills. Thankfully, the anti-parasitic med worked fast. She explained to BuzzFeed:

“Within 2–3 days, I didn’t see any more worms in my stool. The stomach aches went away within that time as well.”

But of course, the image of having a bowel moment of worms will stick with her forever. Jacqui admitted that even her doctor she went to for treatment was “freaked” out by her stool sample, telling the outlet:

“He didn’t even want to look at the pictures I had taken or the stool sample! It actually freaked him out a little! He immediately called in the infectious disease doctor to take a look and diagnose. Like I said in the video, the ID doctor was extremely excited about it. I live in Montana, where parasitic infections are rare to nonexistent so I think this was his weird version of Christmas morning!”

Jacqui stressed that her goal isn’t to demonize prepackaged salads, but to encourage people to talk about even the grossest health issues with their doctor. She also hopes that people remember to wash their produce, even if it says it’s pre-washed.

Theresa Fiorito, MD, an infectious disease specialist and director of the Family Travel Clinic at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, echoed that same sentiment to Health, telling the publication that the roundworm is “found in warmer climates, in the soil, and you can get sick when you ingest the eggs” — and that washing produce is a great way to make your salads safer.

Ch-ch-check out Jacqui’s TikToks (below) for the full story.

