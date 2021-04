Wonho is like the Harry Styles of K-Pop!

We can’t think of a hotter solo male idol at the moment!

And Lose is the best song he’s ever relesed!

The former MONSTA X member is giving us the a big pop anthem. And the visuals that we love from K-Pop! Big music video! Choreo! And serving sex!!!!!!

Daddy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Wonho!