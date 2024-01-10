X-Men Actor Adan Canto Dead At 42

Adan Canto has tragically passed away.

The actor, who was known for roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Cleaning Lady, and Designated Survivor, sadly succumbed to a private battle with appendiceal cancer at just 42 years old, according to The Wrap. In a statement to multiple media outlets, his representatives at UTA, Entertainment360, and Viewpoint said:

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Related: Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

So, so sad. See a spotlight on his X-Men character Sunspot (below):

Adan leaves behind his wife Stephanie Lindquist and their two children.

The Narcos actor was born in Mexico, and got his start in acting at just 16 years old in Mexico City. After relocating to the US, he found work in Fox’s The Following. In the wake of his passing, the network, as well as the show’s co-producer Warner Bros. Television, released a joint statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Sending all of our love to Stephanie and their kids during this devastating time. Rest in peace.

[Images via FOX & 20th Century Fox/YouTube]