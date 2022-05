The years turn into decades, but our love for Yelle remains!

The French phenom is still as exciting as ever!

Noir is top-not electro disco! Very early 80s vibe.

This feels sophisticated but not stuffy. It’s fun. Frothy. And the kind of song you’d hear at a fashion show. It’s chic!

