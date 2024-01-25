Kylie Jenner Proves All Is Good With Jordyn Woods With Sweet Moment At Paris Fashion Week! LOOK!

Need more proof all is good between best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal? Then you need to see this super sweet exchange they had at Paris Fashion Week!

The pair attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show on Wednesday — separately. However, they still took a moment to acknowledge each other during the event!

i-D Magazine posted a video on TikTok showing Jordyn waving and smiling at Kylie. The 26-year-old makeup mogul then waved back before returning to her conversation with the Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford. Check it out (below):

Awww!! The besties are back and better than ever! Fans know Jordyn and Kylie had a rocky few years when Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan got caught kissing the model at a party in 2019. It appeared the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie, cut Jordyn out of their lives. But we later learned the two pals “always stayed in touch” following the scandal. They even secretly hung out at The Kardashians star’s house to catch up!

However, they eventually reached a point where they wanted to step out in public together again, so they got sushi together in Los Angeles a few weeks back. Kylie and Jordyn continued to show off their friendship by later shopping at Acne Studios in New York City. You know, as any two friends would do!

And no matter what anyone thinks, Jordyn and Kylie aren’t going back into hiding now — based on this fashion week interaction! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

